#Repost @halloffameprez (@get_repost) ・・・ Six-time All-Star Salvador Pérez was in the house today, along with his switch-hitting two-year old son Johan, the rest of his family, and some friends. The affable Royals receiver who just won his fifth Rawlings Gold Glove Award in six seasons, is a fan of Johnny Bench and Pudge Rodríguez, who won 10 & 13, respectively. Salvy generously donated the glove he wore as MVP of the 2015 World Series to the Hall of Fame. 🇻🇪 @salvadorp13 @pudgerodriguez7 @johnnybench_5 @kcroyals @lavidabaseball @baseballhall @rawlingssg